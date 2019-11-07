Pinnacle West (PNW) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Drop Y/Y
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s PNW adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share in the third quarter of 2019 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 by 8.6%. The bottom line declined 1.1% from the year-ago-quarter’s earnings of $2.80 due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1,190.8 million, down 6% on a year-over-year basis.
Operational Highlights
In third-quarter 2019, total operating expenses of $784.3 million fell 3.7% from $814.4 in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income fell 6.9% year over year to $403.3 million.
Interest expenses declined 3% to $54 million from $55.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Highlights
Pinnacle West had cash and cash equivalents of $29.8 million as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with $5.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $834.8 million, lower than $959.8 million in the comparable period of 2018.
Guidance
The company expects 2019 consolidated earnings will not reach the lower end of its previously reported guidance range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share. The mid-point of the guidance, $4.85 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.75.
For 2020, the company predicts earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share.
Zacks Rank
Pinnacle West currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
