Pinnacle West (PNW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 11.5%.



However, the bottom line decreased by 24.1% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.91 per share. The unfavorable decision on the general rate case was the primary driver for lower quarter-over-quarter earnings.

Total Revenues

Total revenues of $1,061.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $954 million by 11.3%. The top line also improved by 6.1% from $1,000.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

In the second quarter, total operating expenses were $838.6 million, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to an increase in the fuel and power purchase cost along with higher operating and maintenance expenses.



The operating income in the second quarter was $223.1 million, down 19.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $278.4 million.



Net interest expenses were $68.1 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reading of $62.8 million.



Pinnacle West recorded robust 2% year-over-year customer growth and experienced stronger-than-projected sales growth of 3.2%.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $29.2 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $10 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt less current maturities was $7,241.3 million as of Jun 30, 2022, higher than $6,913.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2022 was $588.3 million compared with $312.4 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Pinnacle West reiterated 2022 EPS in the range of $3.90-$4.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $3.97 per share is 0.8% lower than the midpoint of the guided range of $4.00.



The utility reiterated the investment plan of $4.7 billion in the 2022-2024 period to support customer growth, reliability and clean transition. Out of the total, PNW plans to invest $1.53 billion in 2022.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

PNM Resources PNM is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 4 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter EPS is pegged at 55 cents. PNM Resources’ long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 5%.



Alliant Energy Corp. LNT is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 4 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter EPS is pegged at 58 cents. Alliant Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.7%.



Hawaiian Electric Industries HE is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 3.2%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.