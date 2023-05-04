Pinnacle West (PNW) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported a first-quarter 2023 operating loss of 3 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents by 200%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 15 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $945 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $792 million by 19.3%. The top line also increased 20.7% from $783.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses amounted to $894.2 million, up 22.6% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to an increase in fuel and power purchase costs, along with higher operational and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $50.7 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $54.5 million.



Net interest expenses were $75.4 million, up 23.8% from $60.9 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.9 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $4.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt less current maturities was $7,916.5 million as of Mar 31, 2023, higher than $7,741.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $211.6 million compared with $340.6 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

PNW reaffirmed its 2023 earnings per share (EPS) guidance at $3.95-$4.15, assuming 113.6 million shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $4.04, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



PNW expects its adjusted operating and maintenance expenses for 2023 to be $885-$905 million.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

