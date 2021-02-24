Pinnacle West (PNW) Posts Loss in Q4, Beats on Revenues

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW incurred a loss of 17 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of 4 cents per share. The bottom line also compares unfavorably with earnings of 57 cents per share.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, total revenues of $741 million improved 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673 million by 10.1%.

Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter, total operating expenses were $710.1 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating income improved 157.1% year over year to $30.8 million.



Interest expenses were $64.1 million, up 7.4% year over year.



The company recorded annual retail customer growth of 2.3% in 2020.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents worth $60 million as of Dec 31, 2020 were up from $10.3 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Total long-term debt was $6,314.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020, higher than $4,832.6 million at 2019 end.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in 2020 was $966.4 million compared with $956.7 million in 2019. For 2020, capital expenditure of the company was $1,326.6 million compared with $1,191.5 million in 2019.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



WEC Energy Group WEC delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 76 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.