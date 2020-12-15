Pinnacle West (PNW) on Course to Attain 100% Carbon Neutrality

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s PNW unit Arizona Public Service Company (APS) has issued two requests for proposals (RFP) to accelerate generation of electricity via clean sources. This includes acquisition of both renewable energy and addition of peaking capacity resources as well as installation of more battery energy storage at the two existing APS solar plants.



Notably, these projects are open to all technologies including supply side and non-supply side resources and are likely to be in service during 2023 or 2024.

Details of the RFP

Through the first RFP, APS requests for renewable energy resources of nearly 300-400 megawatts (MW) per year to boost its clean energy portfolio. It will increase the company’s capacity to meet demand of 200-300 MW energy per year during peak times.



Per the second RFP, APS is requesting a total of 60 MW of battery storage additions to two of its existing AZ Sun Project solar facilities, namely the Red Rock and Chino Valley plants located in Pinal County and Yavapai County, respectively. Delivery of energy to these plants must begin by Jun 1, 2023.

Long-Term Goals

APS aims to add more renewable and clean energy sources to its generation portfolio over the long term and aims for carbon neutrality by 2050. The subsidiary’s recent announcements are in line with its target of generating 65% clean energy by 2030 with 45% renewable energy as well as achieving 100% clean energy target by 2050.



Pinnacle West unit is also committed to shut down all its coal-fired generation units by 2031, seven years earlier than originally planned to meet its carbon neutrality target.



The company also has many future expansion projects in its pipeline that will enable it to cater to higher demand for utility services in its territory. To successfully complete all its planned projects, the utility expects to invest $1,650 million and $1,725 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.



Moreover, the company plans to include more than 300 MW of energy storage from 2022 through 2030, annually. This will help minimize the need for additional gas resources and allow higher renewable utilization. Also, it can maintain reliability of the system by installing energy storage of longer duration.



These initiatives reflect Pinnacle West unit’s focus on clean sources like natural gas and energy storage solutions that support development and usage of more renewable sources as well as modernization of the electric grid that backs more renewables and lowers the possibility of outages.

Renewable Sources in Focus

Per a recent U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, a transition of the utility operators toward clean energy sources is quite evident. Per EIA, electricity generation from renewable energy sources will jump from 18% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 and again to 22% in 2021. The expansion of renewables’ share in total generation is the result of planned additions to wind and solar generating capacity.



The increasing usage of renewable source to generate electricity is prompted by a rise in awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and the usage of new technology, which made power generation from renewable sources cheaper and more reliable. The large battery storage projects in developmental stages ensure that the power generated from renewable sources is available to customers 24x7.



Other utilities like Xcel Energy XEL, Duke Energy DUK and DTE Energy DTE among others also have plans chalked out to achieve net-zero emissions within 2050.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have rallied 9.9%, outperforming the industry’s 4.7% growth.

