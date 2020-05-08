Pinnacle West (PNW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1, Sales Down

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 27 cents in the first quarter of 2020, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents by 68.7%. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents. The bottom line reflects the impact of improved customer growth and cost management.



Total Revenues



In the quarter under review, total revenues of $661.9 million fell 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748 million by 11.5%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights



In first-quarter 2020, total operating expenses were $621.5 million, down 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Operating income declined 32.7% year over year to $40.4 million.



Interest expenses declined to $59.2 million from $60.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Guidance



Management reaffirmed 2020 EPS in the range of $4.75-$4.95, whose mid-point of $4.85 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68.



Zacks Rank



Pinnacle West currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Utility Releases



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%.



NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 7.7%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of 86 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 11.7%.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.