Pinnacle West (PNW) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Pinnacle West (PNW). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Pinnacle West due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Pinnacle West Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 27 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of three cents per share by a whopping 1000%. The bottom line improved substantially from a loss of four cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of PNW

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.15 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion by 6.48%. The top line increased 11.36% from $1.03 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.02 billion, up 4.45% year over year, due to higher fuel and purchased power, as well as other expenses.



Operating income totaled $131.2 million, up 129.2% from $57.2 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $125.8 million, up 19.84% from $104.9 million reported in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.41 million compared with $6.60 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $9.80 billion compared with $9.21 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $235.3 million compared with $401.9 million in the year-ago period.

PNW’s Guidance

The company continues to expect its 2026 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.55-$4.75 per share and projects 5-7% long-term EPS growth from the 2024 earnings base. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.70, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company projects its 2026 revenues in the range of $5.56-$5.66 billion.



During 2026, management projects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5%. Retail electricity sales growth of 4-6%, driven partly by new large manufacturing facilities and multiple large data centers, is expected to contribute 3-5% to sales growth.



Pinnacle West plans to invest $2.60 billion in 2026 and $7.95 billion in the 2026-2028 period to further strengthen its operations.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Pinnacle West has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Pinnacle West has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Pinnacle West is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, Edison International (EIX), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Edison International reported revenues of $4.1 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.7%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares with $1.37 a year ago.

Edison International is expected to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1%.

Edison International has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.