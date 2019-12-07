Pinnacle West (PNW) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Pinnacle West (PNW). Shares have lost about 1.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Pinnacle West due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Pinnacle West Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Drop Y/Y



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share in the third quarter of 2019 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 by 8.6%. The bottom line declined 1.1% from the year-ago-quarter’s earnings of $2.80 due to unfavorable weather conditions.



Total Revenues



Total revenues came in at $1,190.8 million, down 6% on a year-over-year basis.



Operational Highlights



In third-quarter 2019, total operating expenses of $784.3 million fell 3.7% from $814.4 in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income fell 6.9% year over year to $403.3 million.



Interest expenses declined 3% to $54 million from $55.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Highlights



Pinnacle West had cash and cash equivalents of $29.8 million as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with $5.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $834.8 million, lower than $959.8 million in the comparable period of 2018.



Guidance



The company expects 2019 consolidated earnings will not reach the lower end of its previously reported guidance range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share. The mid-point of the guidance, $4.85 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.75.



For 2020, the company predicts earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per diluted share.











How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Estimates revision followed a downward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, Pinnacle West has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Pinnacle West has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

