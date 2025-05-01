Markets
Pinnacle West Capital Slips To Loss In Q1, Despite Higher Revenues; Backs FY25 Outlook

May 01, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported a loss in its first quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm maintained its outlook for fiscal 2025 earnings.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Pinnacle West Capital shares were losing around 0.4 percent to trade at $94.83.

For 2025, the company continues to estimate its consolidated earnings will be within a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on a weather-normalized basis. The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the first quarter, Pinnacle West Capital's net loss attributable to shareholders was $4.64 million or a loss of $0.04 per share, compared with last year's net income attributable of $16.86 million or $0.15 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Operating revenues grew to $1.03 billion from last year's $951.71 million. The Street was looking for revenues of $1.01 billion.

