Pinnacle West Capital to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 60% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted PNW's Q1 Performance

Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line performance is expected to have continued to benefit from retail customer growth and an increase in retail electricity sales. The quarterly results are likely to gain from robust commercial load growth driven by data centers.



The company’s quarterly earnings are also expected to have gained from lower core operations & maintenance expenses.



Arizona Public Service’s (“APS”) Energy Management System is expected to continue to provide a better foundation, which might improve the future integration of renewable and energy storage assets into APS’ generation resource portfolio. This is likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s quarterly performance.



Higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes must have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q1 Expectations for PNW

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 80%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $921.97 million, implying a year-over-year deterioration of 3.1%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +266.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Exelon Corporation EXC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.83% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EXC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 78 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 13%.



Evergy EVRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.7% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 64 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 56 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 9.7%.





