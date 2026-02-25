Pinnacle West Capital Reaffirms FY26 EPS Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reaffirmed its consolidated earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continue to expect consolidated earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share on a weather-normalized basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $15.40 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss $6.83 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $1.13 billion from $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PNW is trading on the NYSE at $98.20, down $1.88 or 1.88 percent.

