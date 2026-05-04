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Pinnacle West Capital Reaffirms FY26 EPS Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q1

May 04, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reaffirmed its consolidated earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect consolidated earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share on a weather-normalized basis.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $32.92 million or $0.27 per share, compared to a net loss $4.64 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $1.15 billion from $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Monday's pre-market trading, PNW is trading on the NYSE at $100.64, down $2.95 or 2.85 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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