Pinnacle West Capital Q3 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of $395.0 million, or $3.37 per share compared with $398.2 million, or $3.50 per share, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter operating revenues increased to $1.77 billion from $1.64 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.87 billion in revenue.

The company adjusted 2024 consolidated earnings guidance upward to a range of $5.00 to $5.20 per share. Looking forward, the company estimates 2025 consolidated earnings will be within a range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share on a weather-normalized basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.