Pinnacle West Capital to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, before market open. The company’s earnings were on par with estimates in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted PNW’s Q3 Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from strong growth in commercial, industrial and retail customers, along with higher retail electricity sales. This improvement is likely to have been supported by increased electricity demand from new large manufacturing facilities and multiple large data centers.



The bottom line is also expected to have benefited from reduced core operations and maintenance expenses.



Robust economic development, coupled with the company’s disciplined cost management and innovative customer programs aimed at helping customers save energy and money, is likely to have positively influenced the company’s quarterly performance.



However, property taxes due to higher plant in service and higher financing expenses are likely to have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

PNW’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 9.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.73 billion, indicating a fall of 2.2% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for PNW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.86%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.17 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.73 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.