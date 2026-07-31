Pinnacle West Capital to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before the market opens. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1000% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

PNW’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.70%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.40 billion, indicating an increase of 3.08% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electric sales is pegged at 9,722.3 gigawatt-hour, up 3.09% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted PNW’s Q2 Earnings

Pinnacle West's second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from robust economic growth across its Arizona service territory. Strong expansion in semiconductor manufacturing and customer growth are likely to have driven higher retail electricity sales in the second quarter. Continued expansion by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and its supply-chain partners likely boosted industrial electricity demand for Pinnacle West.



The company's second-quarter earnings are expected to have been supported by sustained retail customer growth and rising electricity demand. Pinnacle West's continued focus on cost management is expected to have supported the to-be-reported quarter's earnings by improving operating efficiency and controlling expenses.



PNW's second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued investments in grid modernization and transmission infrastructure. The investments likely contributed to higher transmission revenues and improved grid reliability, benefiting the company's upcoming quarterly results.



However, higher financing costs and property taxes associated with increased plant-in-service are likely to have partially offset these positive factors in the second quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for PNW

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, as is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.95%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Other Stock to Consider

Investors may also consider the following player from the same sector, as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4 and is likely to have registered an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



DUK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.29, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.20%.



Southwest Gas SWX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



SWX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at 47 cents, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 11.32%.



Spire SR is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal sales is pinned at $397.87 million, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 5.70%.





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Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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