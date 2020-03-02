Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.57, changing hands as high as $93.92 per share. Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNW's low point in its 52 week range is $84.26 per share, with $105.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.94. The PNW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

