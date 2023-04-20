Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.86 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $79.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.99%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 5.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNW is 0.21%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 114,350K shares. The put/call ratio of PNW is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.63% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $75.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.63% from its latest reported closing price of $79.98.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is $4,033MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNBAX - JPMorgan Income Builder Fund holds 131K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 6.06% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 897K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 1.54% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 3,997K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,989K shares, representing a decrease of 24.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 210K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Panagora Asset Management holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

