PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Earnings Results: $PNW Reports Quarterly Earnings

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL ($PNW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,095,410,000, beating estimates of $1,051,160,358 by $44,249,642.
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB TETLOW sold 9,474 shares for an estimated $860,239
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,899,676 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,805,534
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 2,711,701 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,870,893
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,669,778 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,317,081
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,499,319 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,097,271
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,312,524 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,262,659
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,206,854 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,305,013
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,045,788 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,651,448
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Government Contracts
We have seen $565,005 of award payments to $PNW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRIC SERVICES DECEMBER $72,164.91: $298,686
- TUBA CITY ELECTRICAL SERVICES BUILDINGS: 1701, 1702, 1703, 1704, 1695, 1349-PORTABLE, 1347-PORTABLE, 298, 1...: $100,000
- ELECTRIC UTILITY FOR BIE AZNN AGENCY FACILITY MANAGEMENT: $70,000
- ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICES: $40,000
- ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR FMES: $36,200
