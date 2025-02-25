News & Insights

Stocks
PNW

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Earnings Results: $PNW Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 25, 2025 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL ($PNW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,095,410,000, beating estimates of $1,051,160,358 by $44,249,642.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PNW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JACOB TETLOW sold 9,474 shares for an estimated $860,239

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,899,676 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,805,534
  • ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 2,711,701 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,870,893
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,669,778 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,317,081
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,499,319 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,097,271
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,312,524 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,262,659
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,206,854 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,305,013
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,045,788 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,651,448

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Government Contracts

We have seen $565,005 of award payments to $PNW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.