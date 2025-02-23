PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $PNW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL ($PNW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,051,160,358 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB TETLOW sold 9,474 shares for an estimated $860,239

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL Government Contracts

We have seen $565,005 of award payments to $PNW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

