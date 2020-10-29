Dividends
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.77, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNW was $82.77, representing a -21.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.51 and a 37.84% increase over the 52 week low of $60.05.

PNW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.32. Zacks Investment Research reports PNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.84%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

