Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.26, the dividend yield is 5.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNW was $65.26, representing a -28.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.40 and a 3.95% increase over the 52 week low of $62.78.

PNW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.83%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pnw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 1.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNW at 3.56%.

