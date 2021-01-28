Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNW was $76.31, representing a -27.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.51 and a 27.08% increase over the 52 week low of $60.05.

PNW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). PNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.62. Zacks Investment Research reports PNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.57%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

This represents an 6% increase over prior dividend payment.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 16.98% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of PNW at 10000%.

