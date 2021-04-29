Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.63, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNW was $81.63, representing a -11.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.88 and a 17.81% increase over the 52 week low of $69.29.

PNW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). PNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports PNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.03%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 5.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNW at 4.12%.

