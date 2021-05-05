Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $35.64 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $29.99 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $696.48 million from $661.93 million last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $35.64 Mln. vs. $29.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $696.48 Mln vs. $661.93 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.