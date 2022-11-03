Markets
PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Reports Fall In Q3 Income, but beats estimates

November 03, 2022 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $326.326 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $339.798 million, or $3 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.469 billion from $1.308 billion last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $326.326 Mln. vs. $339.798 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.88 vs. $3 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.6 -Revenue (Q3): $1.469 Bln vs. $1.308 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNW

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter