Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW):

Earnings: $16.9 million in Q1 vs. -$3.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.15 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0 per share Revenue: $951.7 million in Q1 vs. $945.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 to $4.80

