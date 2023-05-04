Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW):

Earnings: -$3.30 million in Q1 vs. $16.96 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $944.96 million in Q1 vs. $783.53 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.15

