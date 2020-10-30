Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $346.37 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $312.28 million, or $2.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.25 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $346.37 Mln. vs. $312.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.07 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.85 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.15

