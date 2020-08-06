Markets
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $193.59 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $144.15 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $929.59 million from $869.50 million last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $193.59 Mln. vs. $144.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q2): $929.59 Mln vs. $869.50 Mln last year.

