Pinnacle West Capital Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PNW

In trading on Friday, shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.66, changing hands as low as $72.22 per share. Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNW's low point in its 52 week range is $62.78 per share, with $88.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.31. The PNW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

