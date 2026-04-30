Pinnacle West Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PNW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.91, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of PNW's recent stock price of $102.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when PNW shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNW's low point in its 52 week range is $85.323 per share, with $104.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.14.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PNW makes up 4.17% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXU) which is trading up by about 1.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PNW).

In Thursday trading, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.