Pinnacle West Beats Q4 Earnings and Sales Estimates, to Invest $8B

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents by 160%. The bottom line also improved substantially from a loss of 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.13 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion by 0.5%. The top line also increased 3% from $1.09 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

PNW’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $1.01 billion, down 0.4% year over year. This was due to lower operations and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $121 million, up 43.2% from $84.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total interest expenses were $126.1 million, up 17.7% from $107.1 million registered in the prior-year period.

PNW’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.6 million compared with $3.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $9.20 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $8.06 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in 2025 totaled $1.8 billion compared with $1.6 billion in the year-ago period.

PNW’s Guidance

Pinnacle West reiterated its 2026 consolidated earnings to the range of $4.55-$4.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.69 per share, which is within the company’s guided range.



The company expects its 2026 revenues in the range of $5.56-$5.66 billion.



Management now expects its retail customers to increase 1.5-2.5% in 2026.



Pinnacle West plans to invest $7.95 billion in the 2026-2028 period to further strengthen its operations.



The company expects long-term earnings per share to be in the range of 5-7% from the 2024 earnings base.

PNW’s Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 1.9%. The bottom line was also up 1.9% year over year.



In the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.5 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52 billion by 0.33%. However, the top line improved 20.7% year over year.



Dominion Energy D reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 6.3%. The bottom line increased 17.2% from the year-ago quarter's level.



Dominion Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $4.09 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion by 14.9%. The top line increased 20.4% from $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.42 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 2.9%. The bottom line was missed by a penny, which has decreased 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.43.



WEC’s operating revenues of $2.54 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion by around 3.7%. The top line also increased 11% from $2.28 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.





