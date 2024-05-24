Pinnacle Takes Significant Stake in Life360

Life360 Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh (AU:360) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has emerged as a substantial holder in Life360 Inc-CDI, with a 5.01% shareholding acquired on May 21, 2024. The group now has voting power over 10,470,564 fully paid ordinary shares. This strategic move signals Pinnacle’s significant investment and interest in the operations and future direction of Life360.

