Pinnacle Scales Down Stake in Vista Group

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has substantially reduced its holding in Vista Group International Limited, from a 5.0754% stake to just 0.3365%. This change occurred following the sale of over 11 million shares to Admetus Capital Limited at NZD $2.10 per share, totaling approximately NZD $23.17 million. An escalation agreement is also in place, potentially adjusting the sale price if certain acquisition conditions are met within the next 12 months.

For further insights into AU:VGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.