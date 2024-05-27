News & Insights

Pinnacle Scales Down Stake in Vista Group

May 27, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has substantially reduced its holding in Vista Group International Limited, from a 5.0754% stake to just 0.3365%. This change occurred following the sale of over 11 million shares to Admetus Capital Limited at NZD $2.10 per share, totaling approximately NZD $23.17 million. An escalation agreement is also in place, potentially adjusting the sale price if certain acquisition conditions are met within the next 12 months.

