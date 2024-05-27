Pinnacle Minerals Begins 2024 Lithium Exploration

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (AU:PIM) has released an update.

Pinnacle Minerals Ltd has commenced its 2024 exploration program at the Adina East Lithium Project in Québec with a completed LIDAR and orthophoto survey, aiming to efficiently identify potential lithium-rich pegmatite outcrops. The survey results are expected to streamline subsequent field mapping, rock chipping, trenching, and drilling activities later in the year, thereby reducing exploration costs.

