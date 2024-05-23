Pinnacle Minerals Advances Capel Drilling Project

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (AU:PIM) has released an update.

Pinnacle Minerals Ltd has initiated a significant 2,000-meter aircore drilling program at the Capel Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia, a region noted for its heavy mineral sands (HMS) resources. This program follows up on previous exploration which revealed promising HMS mineralisation. The company is swiftly moving forward with the project and is optimistic about defining a substantial mineral resource, which could lead to a concept study to assess the project’s development potential.

