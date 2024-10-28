Pinnacle Investment Takes 5.26% Stake in Audinate

News & Insights

October 28, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Audinate Group Ltd, acquiring a 5.26% voting power with 4,386,538 ordinary fully paid shares. This significant stake highlights Pinnacle’s strategic interest in Audinate, potentially impacting the latter’s market dynamics and shareholder influence.

