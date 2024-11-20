Pinnacle Investment Secures $400 Million for Growth

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has successfully completed a $400 million institutional placement to fund strategic investments and growth initiatives. This placement, which saw strong support from institutional investors, was priced at a 5.3% discount to the last closing share price. Additionally, Pinnacle is launching a share purchase plan targeting $25 million to further bolster its balance sheet for future growth.

For further insights into AU:PNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.