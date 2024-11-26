Pinnacle Investment Management Issues New Securities

News & Insights

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced the issuance of 1,170,000 ordinary fully paid securities on November 26, 2024. These securities, part of an employee incentive scheme, will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PNI. This move could intrigue investors looking for opportunities in employee-driven growth strategies.

