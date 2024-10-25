Pinnacle Investment Management Adjusts Stake in Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd as of October 22, 2024. This change in holdings could potentially impact investors who follow institutional investment activities for market insights. As substantial holdings can influence stock prices, this development is noteworthy for those tracking Smartgroup’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:SIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.