Pinnacle Investment Issues New Equity to Employees

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced the issuance of 125,000 unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options, which vary in expiry dates and prices, underline Pinnacle’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. Such moves are seen as pivotal in aligning employee interests with the company’s growth ambitions.

