Pinnacle Investment Highlights Global Strategies at AGM

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing their diverse investment strategies and collaboration with numerous global investment managers. The company highlighted their commitment to providing a wide range of funds while ensuring transparency and advising investors to consult financial advisers before making decisions. Pinnacle continues to focus on delivering robust investment returns, albeit past performance is not indicative of future results.

