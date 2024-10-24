News & Insights

Pinnacle Investment Highlights Global Strategies at AGM

October 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing their diverse investment strategies and collaboration with numerous global investment managers. The company highlighted their commitment to providing a wide range of funds while ensuring transparency and advising investors to consult financial advisers before making decisions. Pinnacle continues to focus on delivering robust investment returns, albeit past performance is not indicative of future results.

