Pinnacle Investment Expands with New Acquisitions and Equity Raising

November 19, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited is set to expand its portfolio with key investments in VSS Capital Partners and Pacific Asset Management. The company plans to acquire a significant stake in both firms, alongside launching an equity raising initiative through a share placement and purchase plan. This strategic move underscores Pinnacle’s commitment to broadening its investment reach and enhancing shareholder value.

