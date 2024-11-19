News & Insights

Pinnacle Investment Expands Globally with Strategic Acquisitions

November 19, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited is making significant strides in its international expansion by acquiring strategic stakes in two prominent asset management firms, VSS Holdings LLC and Pacific Asset Management LLP, for a total of A$142.8 million. This move, supported by a $400 million institutional placement, aims to enhance Pinnacle’s presence in private capital and international markets, promising further growth and diversification. The acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive and underscore Pinnacle’s strategy of attracting top-tier investment managers globally.

