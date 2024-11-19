Pinnacle Investment Announces Major Share Issuance Plan

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced a significant issuance of securities, with plans to release over 20 million fully paid ordinary shares. This includes more than 1.2 million shares under a securities purchase plan and an additional 19.7 million through a placement. The offering aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and attract new investors, reflecting Pinnacle’s strategic growth initiatives.
