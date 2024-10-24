News & Insights

Pinnacle Investment AGM Resolutions Strongly Backed by Shareholders

October 24, 2024 — 11:21 pm EDT

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited successfully held their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed overwhelmingly. Shareholders supported key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the renewal of the Omnibus Incentive Plan, showcasing strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The meeting outcomes reflect a robust shareholder backing, pivotal for the company’s future growth strategies.

