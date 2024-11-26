Pinnacle Increases Stake in National Storage REIT

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its stake in National Storage REIT, raising its voting power from 6.58% to 7.58%. This change reflects Pinnacle’s growing interest in the real estate investment trust, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the market dynamics surrounding National Storage REIT.
