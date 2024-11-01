Pinnacle Increases Stake in National Storage REIT

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its voting power in National Storage REIT from 5.43% to 6.58%, reflecting a strategic boost in its stake. This change highlights Pinnacle’s growing influence and interest in the company, which could attract attention from stock market investors.

For further insights into AU:NSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.