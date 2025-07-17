Pinnacle Food Group Limited Reports 57% Revenue Increase for 2024 Amid Increased Operating Costs

Pinnacle Food Group reported a 57% revenue increase in 2024, despite a decline in net profit due to rising costs.

Pinnacle Food Group Limited announced a significant increase in revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, totaling $3,289,862, a 57% rise from the previous year's $2,100,819. However, the company reported a decrease in net profit to $286,142, or $0.03 per share, down from $917,687, or $0.11 per share in 2023, mainly due to rising costs and increased operating expenses as it prepared for its IPO. Pinnacle sold over 3,000 smart farming systems in 2024, up from 2,600 in 2023. Following the IPO in April 2025, which raised $7.2 million, CEO Jiulong You expressed optimism about expanding into larger markets and improving profit margins. The company aims to enhance its presence in the APAC region, anticipating growing demand for its products.

Pinnacle Food Group reported a significant revenue increase of 57% in 2024, demonstrating strong sales performance in a growing market.

The company successfully sold over 3,000 smart farming systems in 2024, which was an increase from 2,600 systems sold in 2023, indicating strong demand for its products.

Pinnacle successfully closed its IPO on April 23, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $7.2 million, which will help support future growth initiatives.

The company plans to expand its sales footprint into the APAC region, suggesting potential for further revenue growth in a new market.

Despite a 57% increase in revenue, the net profit decreased significantly from $917,687 in 2023 to $286,142 in 2024, indicating potential issues with cost management.

Gross profit margin decreased sharply from 61% in 2023 to 47% in 2024, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

Total operating costs and expenses surged by 303%, which might raise concerns about the company's financial stability and future profitability.

What were Pinnacle Food Group's 2024 financial results?

Pinnacle reported revenue of $3,289,862 in 2024, a 57% increase from 2023, but a net profit decrease to $286,142.

How many smart farming systems did Pinnacle sell in 2024?

The Company sold over 3,000 smart farming systems in 2024, up from 2,600 systems in 2023.

What contributed to Pinnacle's decrease in net profit?

The decrease was mainly due to increased cost of revenue and a significant rise in total operating costs.

When did Pinnacle close its IPO and how much did it raise?

Pinnacle closed its IPO on April 23, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $7.2 million.

What are Pinnacle's future plans for expansion?

The Company aims to expand its sales into the APAC region and increase sales to urban farms and community groups.

”), a seller of smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms, today announced that, for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had revenue of $3,289,862, a 57 percent increase compared with revenue of $2,100,819 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company had a net profit of $286,142, or $.03 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with a net profit of $917,687, or $.11 per share, in 2023.





Pinnacle’s increased revenue in 2024 resulted from an increase in sales of its smart farming systems compared to 2023. The Company sold over 3,000 smart farming systems in 2024 compared to 2,600 systems in fiscal 2023.





The Company’s decrease in net profit in fiscal 2024 was primarily the result of an increase in cost of revenue of $915,998, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit margin to 47 percent compared with 61 percent in fiscal 2023, as well as an increase of $707,085, or 303 percent, in total operating costs and expenses as the Company prepared for its IPO.





The Company had cash of $685,796 at December 31, 2024 and $121,368 at the same date a year earlier.





Pinnacle closed its IPO on April 23, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $7.2 million.





“We are encouraged by our strong revenue performance in fiscal 2024,” said Pinnacle chief executive Jiulong You. “Going forward, we anticipate our sales mix shifting to include more of our larger smart farming systems sold to community groups and urban farms, thus improving our revenue base and margins. We also intend to expand our sales footprint into the APAC region, where we believe demand for smart farming systems is growing rapidly.”





Mr. You said he looked forward to sharing additional details on the above developments “in the near future.”







About Pinnacle Food Group Limited







Incorporated in Cayman Islands, Pinnacle Food Group Limited sells smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms. Pinnacle offers both tailored hardware solutions and data-driven support, allowing users to optimize their smart farming productivity. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://



www.pinnaclefoodinc.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







