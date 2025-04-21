Pinnacle Food Group Limited Prices Initial Public Offering of 1.8 Million Shares at $4.00 Each

Pinnacle Food Group Limited announces IPO of 1.8 million shares at $4.00 each, aiming to raise $7.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (PFAI), based in Vancouver, has announced the pricing for its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,800,000 Class A common shares at $4.00 per share, expecting to raise a total of $7.2 million in gross proceeds. The underwriters have been granted an option to purchase an additional 270,000 shares. The company plans to use the net proceeds to enhance its hydroponic systems, develop its business, and cover working capital needs. The shares are set to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PFAI” starting April 22, 2025, with the offering anticipated to close on April 23, 2025. Interested investors can obtain the final prospectus via Craft Capital Management LLC or the SEC’s website. The press release contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the initial public offering (IPO) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, signaling investor confidence and financial growth potential.

Expected to raise aggregate gross proceeds of US$7.2 million, providing substantial funding for expansion and development initiatives.

Class A common shares approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PFAI,” enhancing visibility and credibility in the market.

The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares, indicating demand and potential for further capital influx.

Potential Negatives

The pricing of the Class A common shares at $4.00 may indicate weak demand for the company's offering, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The company has acknowledged uncertainties and risks related to market conditions that could impact its future results, implying potential challenges ahead.

The reliance on the financial success of the IPO for expanding business operations exposes the company to significant financial risk if the offering does not perform as expected.

FAQ

What is the price of Pinnacle Food Group's IPO?

The initial public offering price is set at $4.00 per Class A common share.

When will Pinnacle Food Group begin trading on Nasdaq?

Pinnacle Food Group's shares are expected to start trading on April 22, 2025, under the ticker symbol "PFAI".

How many shares are being offered in the IPO?

The company is offering 1,800,000 Class A common shares in its IPO.

What will be the proceeds from the IPO used for?

The proceeds will be used for expanding hydroponic systems, business development, and general corporate purposes.

Who can I contact for more information about the IPO?

For inquiries, you can contact Wencai Pan, CFO, at +1 604 727 7204 or email ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com.

Vancouver, BC, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Food Group Limited (“



PFAI



” or “the



Company



”), a seller of smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms, today announced the pricing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 1,800,000 Class A common shares, par value of US$0.00005 per share (“



Class A Common Shares



”) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 270,000 Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts.





The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$7.2 million from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for expanding the functionality and capabilities of its hydroponic growing systems, development and expansion of its business, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The Class A common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol “PFAI” on April 22, 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Craft Capital Management LLC acts as the representative of the underwriters for this offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-285363) relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on March 31, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Craft Capital Management LLC, by standard mail to Craft Capital Management LLC, 377 Oak St, Lower Concourse, Garden City, NY 11530, by phone at +1 (516) 833-1325, or by email at



skiront@craftcm.com



or



info@craftcm.com



. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Before you invest, you should read the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus contained therein and the final prospectus, when available, and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







About Pinnacle Food Group Limited







Based in Vancouver, Canada, Pinnacle Food Group Limited sells smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms. We offer both tailored hardware solutions and data-driven support, allowing our users to optimize their smart farming productivity. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://www.pinnaclefoodinc.com



.







Pinnacle Food Group Limited Investor Contact:







Wencai Pan





Chief Financial Officer





Office: +1 604 727 7204





Email:



ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com









Investor Relations Inquiries:







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC





Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor





New York, New York 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com

















